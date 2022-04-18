UrduPoint.com

277 Sugar Bags Recovered From Private Godown

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration on the direction of deputy commissioner here on Monday morning launched raid on a private godown and recovered 277 sugar bags.

According to official sources, price control magistrates along with a police team raided a private godown here and recovered 277 bags of sugar and registered a case against the owner of the godown and took the sugar stock in possession.

The official said that no one would be allowed hoarding essential food items and create artificial shortage of the commodity in the market. The officials said that the godown has been sealed. He said raids would continue on daily basis to discourage hoarding of food items.

