277 training sessions held for livestock farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The livestock department arranged 277 training sessions in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division during the year.

The training sessions were held by the mobile training bus in which 7,781 men and women farmers participated.

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Thursday that the livestock farmers were being sensitized about modern methods of looking after the animals, their growth and saving them from diseases through mobile bus service.

He said that such training sessions were also proving beneficial for youth for proper looking after the animals.