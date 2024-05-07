2,770 underage drivers brought under legal action in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The traffic police during a crackdown took legal action against 2,770 juvenile drivers during the last four days.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said here on Tuesday that the traffic wardens also took legal action against 100 vehicles over different violations in addition to registering 48 cases.

He said that underage driving was a legal offense and such drivers cause road accidents also.

He said that traffic police had repeatedly requested the parents not to handover keys of the motorbikes and vehicles to their children for their safety.