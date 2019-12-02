UrduPoint.com
2772 Power Pilferers Caught In November

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:04 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 2772 power pilferers during last month (November), said an official of Mepco here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 2772 power pilferers during last month (November), said an official of Mepco here on Monday.

Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 3.4 million units.

A sum of over Rs 56.

5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered against 238 on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Sources added that teams caught 2594 domestic, 100 commercial, 17 industrial, 50 tubewell and 10 power pilferers of other categories during the said period.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood has directed officers concerned to continue campaign against power pilferage.

