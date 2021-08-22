UrduPoint.com

27,724 More People Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Sun 22nd August 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Sunday reached 1,791,039 with the inoculation of 27,724 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 38,981 health workers while 1,752,058 other people including senior citizens have received their doses so far.

The report said that the district health authority had registered 201 new infections during the last 24 hours while one had lost his battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours forty-seven belonged to Rawal Town, fifty-nine from Potohar town, forty-five from Rawalpindi Cantt, twenty-eight from Gujar Khan, seven from Kalar Syeda and Kotli sattian each, four from Taxila and two each from Kahutta and Murree.

"Presently 210 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 48 in Holy Family Hospital, 32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 78 in Institute of Urology, 42 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 4 in District Headquarter Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Attock hospital" he added.

The report elaborated that eight patients were on the ventilators in critical condition, 76 stable and 126 on oxygen.

