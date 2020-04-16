27,744 commuters face legal action in Faisalabad

City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken legal action against 27,744 commuters, including a number of bikers and rickshaws, over violation of transport policy geared to ensure safety of citizens against coronavirus during the lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken legal action against 27,744 commuters, including a number of bikers and rickshaws, over violation of transport policy geared to ensure safety of citizens against coronavirus during the lockdown.

CTO Sardar Asif Thursday said that legal action was taken against 19,028 motorcyclists on violation of pillion riding, 7530 rickshaws for plying on roads illegally, and 1186 other public service vehicles.

CTO has appealed to the citizens to follow the policy and avoid leaving homes without any solid reason.

