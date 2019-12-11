2,776 tons of garbage removed under cleanliness campaign

Under two-week long cleanliness campaign, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) sanitation staff has removed over 2,776 tons of garbage during the last 6 days

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, during the drive, the workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction.

Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.

The spokesman said, all out efforts were being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in this regard.

He called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.