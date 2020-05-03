UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2777 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:30 PM

2777 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Around 2777 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 537 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment, while 155 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, 259 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 111 of Rawal Town, 42 Potahar town, 50 Rawalpindi cantt, 20 Gujar khan, 21 Taxila, four Kahuta, two Kalar syedan and nine from Murree.

The DPR said 90 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes, 155 were discharged after recovery, while 33 patients died in the district.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar pura, Zafar ul Haq road, Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Visit Road Died Rawalpindi Kahuta Taxila From Raja Zafar Ul Haq

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

5 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.