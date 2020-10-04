277th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concludes

BHITSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The 277th annual urs of great Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai concluded here at Bhit Shah on Sunday evening.

Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited the shrine and laid floral wreath at the grave. Provincial minister along with secretary culture Akbar Leghari and others also listened Bhitai's rag at the courtyard of the shrine.

The only official event, the award distribution ceremony was held at H.T Sorely hall where Culture Minister distributed different awards to the artists, singers and other people for their outstanding services rendered by them in their respective fields.

The best singer of Bhitai ( Bhitai jo rag) award was given to Waryam Fakir Khaskhely while the best singer award went to Rafiq Fakir.

The best instrumentalist (Harmonium player) award was given to Pir Bux and the best Latifyaat award went to Sonu Khan alias Sarmad Chandio while Abdul Qadir Khatti won the best Sughar award.

Sindhi computing award was given to Bhaly Dino alias Raja Saand for introducing mobile phone application for "Shah Jo Risalo".

On the occasion, the provincial Minister and other guests inaugurated six books written and compiled by different authors.

Those books launched in the ceremony were " Gul-e- Baang" Persian translation of Shah Jo Risalo written by Niaz Hamayooni, 'Risaalatul Sayed Abdul Latif Bhitai, an Arabic translation of Shah Jo Risalo written by Fazul Faheem Soomro,"'Shah joon Akhaanyoon" (Stories of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai) written by Jhethmal Parsram, " Latif Ja Laar Taan Bhera" (Shah Latif's visits to Laar) written by Muhammad Soomar Shaikh, " Mathan Lak Latif Chao" written by Paroomal Amrani and "Shah Latif Ji Shairi jo Taqabli Abhyaas" ( Comparative study of poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai) compiled by Dr. Ishaq Samejo.

Earlier, speaking to media persons at the courtyard of the shrine and addressing the ceremony, Syed Sardar Shah said Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was a great poet of the globe who preached the message of love, brotherhood and peace.

The Sindh Government has decided to make "Bhitaipedia" by compiling literary work done in the world about Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, he said and added that Abdul Majid Bhurgri Institute of Language and Engineering has been established for this purpose. He said a team headed by eminent writer Amar Fayaz would soon make a "Bhitaipedia" application.

He thanked the custodian of the shrine, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah for his cooperation and support in installing the honorary statue of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at "Karar Lake" by the Sindh Government.

The Minister said Sindh Government had suspended all officials ceremonies due to COVID-19 as precautionary measure and limited number of people were allowed to visit the shrine after implementing standard operating procedures suggested by the health department to avoid spread of the contagion.

He said all official programmes, except prize distribution ceremony, were suspended by the government due to reemergence of coronavirus cases as many positive cases of COVID-19 were being reported from many areas of the province.

Replying to a question, the minister said MQM had failed in its move to use urban population and was trying its best to attract voters through the slogan of separate province.

The participation of people in MQM's rallies is proof of its popularity, Shah said and added that this is a dead party and its remnants were residing in London.

To another question, he condemned the alleged attack on journalists in New Saeedabad and directed the district administration and Police to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

He said PPP believed in freedom of press and expression and would not allow any one for such kind of attacks against media men.