278 Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

278 farmers booked over water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Sahianwala police have booked 278 farmers on the charge of water theft from Rakh branch canal.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that farmers of Chak No.153-RB had altered water courses at Rakh branch canal and stole canal water to irrigate their lands and crops illegally.

Therefore, the police, on the complaint of SDO Irrigation Department, registered separate cases against 278 peasants and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

