278 Illegal Gas Connections Removed In Peshawar

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have disconnected illegal connections of commercial buildings and private houses and societies during ongoing operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have disconnected illegal connections of commercial buildings and private houses and societies during ongoing operation.

According to Spokesman of SNGPL on Wednesday, gas connections of two plaster of Paris factories, three power generation units in Karak and gas supply to Gul Garden Society Dalazak Road Peshawar has been disconnected.

Similarly, 42 illegally acquired gas connections have been disconnected in Karak and Kohat and 231 gas connection have been removed from adjoining areas of Peshawar including, Pakha Ghula, Ghagga Wala, Mathra, Sorrizai, Sufaid Dheri, Tehkal, Regi, Urmur, Budhbair, Achar, Bahadur Kale, Ahmad Khel, Chagharmatti and Charsadda.

SNGPL authorities also removed 76 tampered meters during the operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

