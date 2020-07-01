UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

278 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:20 PM

278 power pilferers nabbed in last month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle teams had raided and caught 278 power pilferers during last month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle teams had raided and caught 278 power pilferers during last month.

Superintending Engineer Mahar Rab Nawaz said that the special teams alongwith task force raided against power pilferers. The teams had imposed over Rs 5.

1 million fine on power pilferers over stealing 316, 576 electricity units while the cases were also got lodged against 141 power pilferers at police stations concerned.

The operation against power pilferers will continue without any discrimination.

He urged the people to cooperate with Mepco teams to discourage such elements involved in stealing electricity.

SE Mepco also directed the staff to follow all preventive measures to avert from COVID-19 and line staff to ensure use of T&P before working into field.

APP /kmr-sak1645 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Police Electricity Company Fine Circle Muzaffargarh All From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

53 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

1 hour ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

AC Bajaur visits petrol pumps

3 minutes ago

Hangu police arrest four drugs dealers, recover 37 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.