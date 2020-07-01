278 power pilferers nabbed in last month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle teams had raided and caught 278 power pilferers during last month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Muzaffargarh circle teams had raided and caught 278 power pilferers during last month.

Superintending Engineer Mahar Rab Nawaz said that the special teams alongwith task force raided against power pilferers. The teams had imposed over Rs 5.

1 million fine on power pilferers over stealing 316, 576 electricity units while the cases were also got lodged against 141 power pilferers at police stations concerned.

The operation against power pilferers will continue without any discrimination.

He urged the people to cooperate with Mepco teams to discourage such elements involved in stealing electricity.

SE Mepco also directed the staff to follow all preventive measures to avert from COVID-19 and line staff to ensure use of T&P before working into field.

APP /kmr-sak1645 hrs