278 schemes of Municipal Services to be completed worth Rs 472 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhawalpur held a meeting Monday to review development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme here at Committee Room of his office here.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that an amount of Rs 472.

863 million was earmarked for 278 development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

The meeting was further informed that 40 of these schemes have been completed with a cost of Rs 37.59 million. The Deputy Commissioner directed to complete the remaining schemes in time and maintain high standard of work.

He also directed to maintain social distancing during the completion of these schemes. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran and officers of concerned departments.