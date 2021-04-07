278 vehicles challaned,128 impounded over SoPs breach in Mar

KASUR, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed Rs 216,500 fine on 278 vehicles,impounded 128 for violating corona SOPs during the last month.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Muhammad Usman said that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul,the authority checked 1347 vehicles at various city terminals and thoroughfares and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

216,500 on 278 vehicles over violation of corona SOPs.

He said the ongoing third wave of coronavirus was more dangerous as compared to the previous ones.He directed transporters to strictly ensure implementation of SOPs at all terminals and urged people to avoid unnecessary traveling and stay at home.