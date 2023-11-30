278,000 children vaccinated in three days of anti-polio campaign

Chiniot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A total of 278,000 children have been vaccinated during the three days of the anti-polio campaign in the district on Thursday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, DC Muhammad Asif Raza presided over the evening meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee and reviewed the implementation of the anti-polio campaign.

To ensure the success of the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Authority to take strict departmental action against any negligent supervisory staff.

He also stressed the importance of continuing measures to maintain the sense of administration of drops, ensuring that no child would be left unvaccinated.