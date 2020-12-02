UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2781-kanal Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:58 PM

2781-kanal land retrieved

The district administration and police on Wednesday conducted a joint operation and retrieved 2781-kanal land from land grabbers and illegal occupants

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration and police on Wednesday conducted a joint operation and retrieved 2781-kanal land from land grabbers and illegal occupants.

According to a handout issued by the district administration, the operation was conducted in compliance with the orders of Lahore High Court and Punjab Settlement Commissioner.

The agricultural, commercial and residential land, which had been in possession of illegal occupants for more than forty years, was recovered in the area of Qila Dedar Singh.

The operation was conducted in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf, City Police Officer Sarfaraz Ahmad Falki, Assistant Commissioner Saria Haider, Deputy Superintendent Police Zaigham Shah besides police contingent and officers of Revenue department were also present.

On this occasion the DC said that legal action would be initiated against the land grabbers.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

PDM's uncalled-for narrative rejected in Multan, s ..

28 seconds ago

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow ..

33 seconds ago

Sudan's Oil Reserves Estimated at 6 Billion Barrel ..

4 minutes ago

Stocks slide after vaccine-fuelled rally

4 minutes ago

Road mishap claims life in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother-in-law of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.