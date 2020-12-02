2781-kanal land retrieved

The district administration and police on Wednesday conducted a joint operation and retrieved 2781-kanal land from land grabbers and illegal occupants

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration and police on Wednesday conducted a joint operation and retrieved 2781-kanal land from land grabbers and illegal occupants.

According to a handout issued by the district administration, the operation was conducted in compliance with the orders of Lahore High Court and Punjab Settlement Commissioner.

The agricultural, commercial and residential land, which had been in possession of illegal occupants for more than forty years, was recovered in the area of Qila Dedar Singh.

The operation was conducted in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf, City Police Officer Sarfaraz Ahmad Falki, Assistant Commissioner Saria Haider, Deputy Superintendent Police Zaigham Shah besides police contingent and officers of Revenue department were also present.

On this occasion the DC said that legal action would be initiated against the land grabbers.