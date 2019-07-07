UrduPoint.com
2788 Victims Rescued In 2966 Operations In June

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi rescued 2788 victims in 2966 rescue operations conducted during June.

The emergency calls to which Rescue-1122 responded were 991 road traffic accidents, 1408 medical emergencies, 210 fire incidents, 84 crimes, four drowning, two explosions and 267 other operations.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, out of 2788 rescued victims 728 persons were provided first aid at the site while 1950 were shifted to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

He informed, the District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rahman carried out performance review of emergency operations and directed the officers concerned to ensure quality emergency care to all the victims without any discrimination.

