279 Booked During Anti Encroachment Drive

Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police on Sunday booked 279 persons from various areas of provincial metropolis during ongoing campaign against encroachments.

The campaign was launched following directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat in areas including Charsadda Raod, Dalazak Raod, Firdous and Saddar Bazar.

Police arrested 279 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.

Abbas Majeed Marwat said that efforts would be continued to clear city of encroachments adding the main cause of traffic jam and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects movement of pedestrians.

He said that all those found guilty of encroaching public places would be dealt accordingly without any leniency. He also warned indiscriminate action against encroachment mafia.

