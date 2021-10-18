UrduPoint.com

279 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

279 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

As many as 279 new cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, out of which 204 from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 279 new cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, out of which 204 from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 36 dengue cases reported from Rawalpindi, 5 each from Kasur, Bahawalpur and Sargodha, 3 each from Jhelum and Multan, 2 each from Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Mianwali, Muzafargar and Okara.

So far this year, a total of 7,032 dengue cases were reported from Punjab while 5,078 cases were reported from Lahore. Two deaths were reported from all over Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,809 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which, 854 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 955 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 3,705 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 1,809 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 298,916 indoor and 67,308 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 2,282 locations.

In Lahore, 76,681 indoor places and 11,537 outdoor places were checked and 1,596 positivecontainers were destroyed.

