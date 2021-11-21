UrduPoint.com

279 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:00 PM

279 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 279 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 217 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement, he provided details of cases saying that 14 dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, 12 in Gujranwala, seven in Sheikhupura and three in Narowal. Also, four each cases were reported in Kasur and Faisalabad, two each in Multan, Vehari, Sialkot and one each in Attock and Bahawalnagar.

So far, 118 deaths have been caused due to dengue fever across Punjab this year. In the last 24 hours, six deaths were reported all over the province, out of which five were in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura, he added.

Similarly, 23,576 confirmed dengue cases were reported across the province, while 17,027 were in Lahore. A total of 1,378 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 974 patients were in Lahore hospitals and 404 were in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 359,032 indoor locations and 81,928 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 306 locations. In Lahore, 28,563 indoor places and 5,297 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 252 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Narowal Vehari Attock Sunday All

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

54 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.