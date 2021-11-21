279 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 279 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 217 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement, he provided details of cases saying that 14 dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, 12 in Gujranwala, seven in Sheikhupura and three in Narowal. Also, four each cases were reported in Kasur and Faisalabad, two each in Multan, Vehari, Sialkot and one each in Attock and Bahawalnagar.

So far, 118 deaths have been caused due to dengue fever across Punjab this year. In the last 24 hours, six deaths were reported all over the province, out of which five were in Lahore and one in Sheikhupura, he added.

Similarly, 23,576 confirmed dengue cases were reported across the province, while 17,027 were in Lahore. A total of 1,378 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 974 patients were in Lahore hospitals and 404 were in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 359,032 indoor locations and 81,928 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 306 locations. In Lahore, 28,563 indoor places and 5,297 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 252 positive containers were destroyed.