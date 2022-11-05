279 new dengue cases surface in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 279 new dengue cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

The number of dengue patients in the province had now reached 19,720, wherein 13 more dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals of KP and the number of admitted patients had increased to 53, the official informed.

He said the highest number of 142 new dengue cases had been reported in Peshawar and with this the number had risen to 8,141.

He disclosed that 24 cases of dengue were reported in Mardan taking total tally of the district to 3,807, 31 cases of dengue reported in Haripur, which increased the number of dengue cases in Haripur to 1030. Similarly, 17 dengue cases were reported from Khyber, 12 from Bannu, 14 from Dera Ismail Khan, 11 from Kohat, and 17 from Malakand.

He said so far the "dengue virus had claimed 15 lives" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and currently, the number of active cases in the province stood at 1,587.