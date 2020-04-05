UrduPoint.com
279 Quarantined As Precautionary Measure In The District

Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

279 quarantined as precautionary measure in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with concerned departments has quarantined 279 suspected COVID-19 persons as a precautionary measure in the district.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)here Sunday ,to date,229 people were quarantined at homes ,4 were tested positive in isolation while 46 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

The DPR said that around 448 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the hospitals of the district,out of which 62 cases were tested positive,143 declared negative while results of 222 still awaited.

"Presently 16 people were under treatment at different facilities while two were died in Rawalpindi and eight in other districts of the division,"he added.

