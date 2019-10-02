UrduPoint.com
279 Ventilators For Teaching Hospitals Procured: Dr. Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that 279 ventilators had been procured for the public sector teaching hospitals of the province.

Chairing a meeting regarding distribution of ventilators here, she said that procurement of ventilators was stopped due to the failed policies of former corrupt government.

She said that procured 279 ventilators would be distributed in different teaching hospitals according to their needs, adding that within a week all ventilators would be available in case of any emergency.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that corrupt government of N-League made fortune on the name of fake development schemes but the PTI government believed in spending people's money on their welfare and betterment.

The minister said all out resources were being utilized for providing maximum relief to the people of Punjab in health sector.

She said that special secretary would finalize the list of teaching hospitals in which ventilators will be distributed.

Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Additional Secretary Dr. Suleman Shahid, Additional Secretary Development Asif Tufail, Technical Advisor Dr. Akhter Rasheed and other officers were present on this occasion.

