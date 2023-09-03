2,797,316 calls received at 15 helpline in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on the emergency helpline 15 in August on Sunday. As per details, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 27,97,316 calls, out of which 5,78,417 were considered irrelevant and 215,219 with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action.

Over 47,410 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 8,154 for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high contributing to the recovery of 78 motorbikes, one vehicle and five persons through it.

SP Hasan Javaid said the PSCA was determined to extending its services and cooperation with LEAs. "The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system has been installed to block irrelevant calls on 15. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency," he added.