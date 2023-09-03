Open Menu

2,797,316 Calls Received At 15 Helpline In August

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

2,797,316 calls received at 15 helpline in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on the emergency helpline 15 in August on Sunday. As per details, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 27,97,316 calls, out of which 5,78,417 were considered irrelevant and 215,219 with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action.

Over 47,410 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 8,154 for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high contributing to the recovery of 78 motorbikes, one vehicle and five persons through it.

SP Hasan Javaid said the PSCA was determined to extending its services and cooperation with LEAs. "The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system has been installed to block irrelevant calls on 15. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency," he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicle Traffic August Sunday

Recent Stories

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

2 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

3 minutes ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

18 minutes ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

3 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

5 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

5 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan