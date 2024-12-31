Open Menu

2.7bln Approved For LG: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Khyber Paktunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub on Tuesday told the provincial assembly (PA) that the KP government has approved a summary for Rs 2.7 billion for the local governments (LG) with Rs 50 million per tehsil and Rs100 million for divisional headquarters to be released in the first phase

Speaking in the provincial assembly, he said the second phase would address funding for remaining Tehsils. He said that LG has been a cornerstone of their manifesto, but financial constraints posed challenges. He said that KP did not receive funds from the federal government dye to which the local governments could not supported.

Ayub assured that his government is committed to auditing district governments over the past 30 years, instead of the usual 15 years.

He said the present government increased the perks for over 4,000 chairmen of LG and the collaborative development of rules with local government associations.

For merged areas, Ayub announced an allocation of Rs 350 million for 714 village councils, with Rs 500,000 per village council designated for sports initiatives.

The minister also promised a two percent share from the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) and inclusion of village council members in zakat and usher committees.

Ayub criticized the caretaker government for failing to hold general elections within three months and announced plans to present evidence of 16,000 illegal appointments during the caretaker tenure in the assembly. The minister concluded by underscoring the importance of checks and balances for good governance.

