27kg Narcotics Recovered In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence department recovered 27 kilogram narcotics in two different places, said official on Saturday.
The excise intelligence on a tip off seized 20 kilogram narcotics from a vehicle at Khyber while seven kilogram from a car at Bukhshali Mardan.
Drivers of the vehicles were arrested and started investigation.