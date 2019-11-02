UrduPoint.com
27kg Narcotics Recovered In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:54 PM

27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

Excise Intelligence department recovered 27 kilogram narcotics in two different places, said official on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence department recovered 27 kilogram narcotics in two different places, said official on Saturday.

The excise intelligence on a tip off seized 20 kilogram narcotics from a vehicle at Khyber while seven kilogram from a car at Bukhshali Mardan.

Drivers of the vehicles were arrested and started investigation.

