27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence department recovered 27 kilogram narcotics in two different places, said official on Saturday.

The excise intelligence on a tip off seized 20 kilogram narcotics from a vehicle at Khyber while seven kilogram from a car at Bukhshali Mardan.

Drivers of the vehicles were arrested and started investigation.