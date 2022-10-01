UrduPoint.com

2.7mn Tickets Sold For FIFA World Cup 2022 So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

2.7mn tickets sold for FIFA World Cup 2022 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Around 120,000 tickets were sold in the first two to three hours of launching the final phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"So far, around 2.7mn tickets have been sold and the current phase will continue until the end of the tournament," explained Hassan Rabia al-Kuwari, executive director of sales, marketing, and communication at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With 1mn tickets, Qatar leads the world in terms of the number of tickets bought so far, he said .

The availability of tickets would vary from match to match as the demand is very high.

Besides, some tickets are often booked by the FIFA for the participating teams as every team has a number of allocated tickets, Gulf Times reported on Saturday .

Al-Kuwari pointed out that tickets cannot be transferred from person to person but can only be offered for resale through the official platform.

He warned against scammers and unofficial websites, as tickets are sold only through the official site and platform.

"Eventhough the sale of tickets will continue until the end of the tournament, nobody should expect that tickets would be sold at the stadiums," the official added.

