27pc Health Budget Increased In Current Year: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 27 per cent increase had been made in the health sector budget, along with start of several health projects in far-flung areas during the current financial year

He was presiding over a meeting of the Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Department at his office here on Friday to review departmental performance and progress made by the department on mega health projects.

The CM said that every possible effort will be made for betterment of the health sector. He regretted that the backward areas had been neglected in the past.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was following the policy of composite development in every sector.

Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned that Nishtar Hospital-2 project in Multan should be completed at the earliest. He said that he would visit the hospital site during his next visit to Multan district. The hospital is being built with around Rs 8 billion.

The CM said that construction of the hospital building would be completed by the next year, adding that matters of the Institute of Cardiology, Dera Ghazi Khan would also be settled as soon as possible.

He said that a new building of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan would be constructed with an estimate cost of Rs 6 billion. He ordered for expediting work on the project. He said the hospital building in Gujranwala would also be completed soon.

A plan has also be devised for establishment of an Institute of Blood Diseases, he added.

The emergency of Services Hospital will be upgraded as a state-of-the-art facility and the Punjab government would provide required resources in this regard.

The SH&ME secretary briefed the meeting about progress on ongoing health sector projects. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others attended the meeting.

