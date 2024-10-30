27th amendment talks are speculation: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Tuesday said that current debates surrounding the 27th Amendment are merely speculative.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any constitutional change, if necessary, would come only through an inclusive political consensus.

He said that if needed, as there were pending issues like MQM’s proposed changes to the local government act and the important matter of provincial rights, any amendment required for such issues would be undertaken only with full political consensus.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he said that it has a track record of attempting to create division and polarization in the nation.

He said that PTI was engaging in lobbying against the nation through misinformation and unfounded accusations, promoting a divisive agenda.

In response to a question about the Judicial Commission’s composition, Kayani described it as balanced and inclusive.

He said that the commission consists of 5 judges, 2 opposition members, one representative from the Pakistan Bar Council, and a parliamentary technocrat, totaling 9 independent members outside government ranks. This structure, he emphasized, provides fair representation across various perspectives.