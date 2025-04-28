27th annual festival of Hazrat Sardar Ahmed Shah Lakiyari begins near New Saeedabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The 27th annual festival of the Sufi saint and renowned poet Hazrat Sardar Ahmed Shah Lakiyari commenced near New Saeedabad on Monday.

The three-day celebrations were formally inaugurated by the shrine’s custodian Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who laid a ceremonial chadar on the saint’s tomb and offered prayers. Thousands of devotees were present on the occasion.

During the festival, the shrine has been beautifully decorated, while stalls for children's entertainment including swings, sweets and toys have also been established over there. On the first day, alongside traditional "dhamal" (spiritual dance), thrilling Sindhi cultural wrestling (Malakhra) competitions were held at the Malakhra ground, where wrestlers showcased their strength and skills and received great appreciation from the audience.

Sufi singer Wazir Ali Shah captivated the audience by presenting soul-stirring Sufi poetry in his unique style, enchanting the gathering.

The custodian of the shrine Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other guests awarded cash prizes to the winning wrestlers.

An ongoing literary conference is also part of the festival, where renowned writers and intellectuals including Dr. Sher Mehrani, Syed Imdad Shah, Madad Ali Sindhi, Naseer Mirza and Taj Joyo will present research papers on the life, poetry, art and philosophy of Hazrat Sardar Ahmed Shah Lakiyari.

Famous artists including Sanam Marvi, Shaman Mirali, Rukhsana Marvi, Asghar Shah, Allah Bux Khaskheli, Ghulam Abbas Babar and the shrine’s own traditional singers will also perform during the festival gatherings.

In addition to the religious ceremonies, various departments including Sindh Agriculture, Livestock, Agricultural Engineering, Poultry and Fisheries have set up informational and promotional stalls.