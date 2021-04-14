27th death anniversary of Dr. Saleem-uz-Zaman Siddiqui observed

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

The 27th death anniversary of the eminent Pakistani scientist and intellectual Prof. Dr. Saleem u zaman Siddiqui was observed at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) University of Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The 27th death anniversary of the eminent Pakistani scientist and intellectual Prof. Dr. Saleem u zaman Siddiqui was observed at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) University of Karachi on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the ICCBS said that special prayers were offered for the departed soul of Prof. Siddiqui, while Quran and Fateha Khawani were also held in the center.

Paying tribute to Prof. Siddiqui, Director of the ICCBS and Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, said that the deceased professor was a scientist, philosopher, artist, poet, critic of literature, and futurist of science.

He was a polymath of social and natural sciences, he said adding that Prof. Siddiqui was the founding director of the internationally famous H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi.

In their messages, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Irqi and Patron-in-chief of ICCBS and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman also paid tribute to the great scholar and said that his colossal services for Pakistan will always be remembered.

