27th Death Anniversary Of Poet Shaikh Ayaz Observed
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 08:07 PM
The 27th death anniversary of renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet, fiction writer, scholar, and educationist Shaikh Ayaz is being observed on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet, fiction writer, scholar, and educationist Shaikh Ayaz is being observed on Saturday.
Sheikh Ayaaz was born in Shikarpur, Sindh, on March 2, 1923.
He wrote more than 50 books on poetry, besides penning biographies, articles, and short stories in both Sindhi and Urdu.
He also translated ‘Shah Jo Risalo,’ a famous Sindhi text, into Urdu.
His poetry has been translated into numerous major languages worldwide, including English, Urdu, Sindhi, French, Chinese, Russian, and others.
‘Buu-e-gul, Naala-e-dil’ and ‘Neel Kanth Aur Neem ke Patte’ are the two compilations of his Urdu poetry.
He was rewarded with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his literary services.
Ayaz passed away on 28th December, 1997, in Karachi after a cardiac arrest.
Recent Stories
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various p ..
FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority2 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif10 minutes ago
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched40 minutes ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister40 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad60 minutes ago
-
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah60 minutes ago
-
Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop60 minutes ago
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division1 hour ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta1 hour ago
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine1 hour ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife1 hour ago