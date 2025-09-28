Open Menu

27th Death Anniversary Of Urdu Poet Hameed Naseem Being Observed Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM

27th death anniversary of Urdu poet Hameed Naseem being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The 27th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet, writer and broadcaster Hameed Naseem is being observed on Sunday.

He was born on October 16, 1920 in Dalhousie, Naseem made his mark in Urdu poetry, literary criticism and broadcasting.

After the partition, he migrated to Pakistan and joined Radio Pakistan and elevated to the position of Deputy Director General of Radio Pakistan.

He also authored works on Quranic commentary, earning respect as a versatile intellectual voice.

Hamid Naseem's poetry collections include 'Panch Jadeed Shair', 'Jast-e-Junoon' and 'Gard-e-Malal'.

He passed away on September 28, 1998, in Karachi, where he was laid to rest.

