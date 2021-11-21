28 arrested for holding illegal Sunday Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Sunday arrested 28 persons for holding illegal Sunday Bazaar at Bacha Khan Chowk and 13 others from Hayatabad for profiteering.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan along with Traffic Police and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1 conducted a joint operation against illegal Sunday Bazaar at Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested 28 persons for creating hurdle for traffic and pedestrians.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan along with Director Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Wadood Shah visited Sunday Bazaar at Hayatabad and checked various stalls.

During checking he arrested 13 shopkeepers for selling goods at exorbitant prices to consumers.

DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting raids on all bazaars across the district and stern action against the violators.