UrduPoint.com

28 Arrested For Holding Illegal Sunday Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:30 PM

28 arrested for holding illegal Sunday Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Sunday arrested 28 persons for holding illegal Sunday Bazaar at Bacha Khan Chowk and 13 others from Hayatabad for profiteering.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan along with Traffic Police and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1 conducted a joint operation against illegal Sunday Bazaar at Bacha Khan Chowk and arrested 28 persons for creating hurdle for traffic and pedestrians.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan along with Director Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Wadood Shah visited Sunday Bazaar at Hayatabad and checked various stalls.

During checking he arrested 13 shopkeepers for selling goods at exorbitant prices to consumers.

DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting raids on all bazaars across the district and stern action against the violators.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Police Traffic Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

17 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.