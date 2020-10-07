28 arrested for illegal mining

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration in its ongoing action against illegal mining activities across the province has arrested 28 people and confiscated equipments used in the mining.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued special directives of launching operation against elements involved in illegal mining activities and theft of precious minerals in all districts of the province.

The district administration and police conducted joint operations on Tuesday night in which 16 people were arrested in Swabi and 12 in Nowshera district.

The administration also seized trucks, tractor-trolleys and other equipments used for illegal mining.

Police has registered a case against the arrested persons under mining laws and were sent to prison.

The chief minister has directed all district administrations to intensify operations against illegal mining so that people involved in illegal activities be brought to justice.

He said that nobody would be allowed to exploit natural wealth and strict action would continue against mafia that brought disrepute to the government.

The chief minister said that people were real owner of those minerals and every step would be taken for its protection.