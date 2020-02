(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The police on Sunday in a crackdown against kite flying claimed to have arrested 28 accused in the last two days and recovered 2,260 kites and strings.

According to the police, different police stations raided places in the city and arrested 28 accused with kites and strings.

The police had registered separate cases against them.