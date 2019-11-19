28 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Police arrested 28 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said police along with teams of civil defense department conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Akash, Abbas, Mujahid and Asad Abbas from Bibi Jan Godown, Sajid, Saleem, Zameer and Ahmad from Imran Shaheed Road, Boota, Amjad, Mudassar, Tariq, Nazir Ahmad, Salamat Ali and Waqas Ahmad from Jhal Khannuana, Shehzad, Akram, Shoaib, Umar Hayat and Arshad from Railway Colony, Javaid and Kashif from Chuti Unasi, Ali Haidar from Madan Pura, Zahid Ali from Kuriwala, Afzal, Imran and Mangta from Qadir Chowk and Yasir from Shoaib Bilal Market red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation was under progress, he added.