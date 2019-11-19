UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Arrested For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:58 PM

28 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

Police arrested 28 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Police arrested 28 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said police along with teams of civil defense department conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Akash, Abbas, Mujahid and Asad Abbas from Bibi Jan Godown, Sajid, Saleem, Zameer and Ahmad from Imran Shaheed Road, Boota, Amjad, Mudassar, Tariq, Nazir Ahmad, Salamat Ali and Waqas Ahmad from Jhal Khannuana, Shehzad, Akram, Shoaib, Umar Hayat and Arshad from Railway Colony, Javaid and Kashif from Chuti Unasi, Ali Haidar from Madan Pura, Zahid Ali from Kuriwala, Afzal, Imran and Mangta from Qadir Chowk and Yasir from Shoaib Bilal Market red handed while decanting gas illegally.

Police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Progress Gas Market From

Recent Stories

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

3 minutes ago

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

16 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi students selected as 2020 UAE Rh ..

16 minutes ago

US extends license for businesses to work with Hua ..

6 minutes ago

'US Democratic presidential candidates, rights gro ..

12 minutes ago

International Water Management Institute (IWMI) or ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.