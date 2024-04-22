28 Arrested For Non-compliance Of Official Prices Of Roti, Naan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The district administration, during a stringent crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly, has arrested 28 individuals and registered 33 cases over price-related violations.
During the move, 1,330 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,243 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 87 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 80,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan on high prices.
The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.
The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.
