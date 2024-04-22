Open Menu

28 Arrested For Non-compliance Of Official Prices Of Roti, Naan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The district administration, during a stringent crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly, has arrested 28 individuals and registered 33 cases over price-related violations.

During the move, 1,330 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,243 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 87 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 80,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan on high prices.

The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Price

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

14 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

39 minutes ago
  Punjab govt started implementing environment-fri ..

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..

42 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

3 hours ago
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

4 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

6 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan