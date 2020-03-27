UrduPoint.com
28 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteering In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:27 PM

District administration Peshawar has arrested 28 persons in a crackdown on profiteering in different localities of the district, said a press release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 28 persons in a crackdown on profiteering in different localities of the district, said a press release issued here Friday.

The arrested profiteers were included grocers, butchers, milkmen and fruit and vegetable sellers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (Mathani) Rizwana Dar checked different shops in Peshtakhara locality while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Inayatullah Khan conducted raids in Phandu Road and other localities of Yakatoot.

Similarly, AACs Shah Wazir, Kashif Jan and Habibullah carried out checking of shops on Charsadda Road, Ring Road and Kohat Road and arrested 28 persons for profiteering, lack of official price list and selling of under-weight roti.

