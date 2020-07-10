UrduPoint.com
28 Arrested; Weapons,narcotics Seized

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:05 PM

The district police nabbed twenty eight outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons, and stake money from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police nabbed twenty eight outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons, and stake money from their possession.

Police sources said here on Friday that police teams of Piplan, Harnoli, Kundian, Mianwali City, Esa Khel and Mouchh conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 criminals.

They recovered 4 pistols 30 bore, 4 rifles 44 bore, a gun 12 bore and 1.200 kg hash from their possession.The teams also arrested 18 gamblers, recovered Rs. 92,930 stake money, 10 cell phones and 5 motorbikes from their possession.

Those arrested included--Wazir Khan, Naveed Phool, Muammad Hasnain, Tariq Ghouri, Ashfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Ramzan, Qaiser Iqbal, Sanwal Shahzad, Sami Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, Azhar Hussain, Tariq Nawaz, Shah Nwaz, Muhammad Wasif and others.

