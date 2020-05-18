28 ASIs confirmed of Sargodha Region

Sargodha Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar confirmed the appointment of 28 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Sargodha Region on their posts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sargodha Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar confirmed the appointment of 28 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Sargodha Region on their posts.

In this connection a meeting chaired by Regional Police Officer Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar was held at RPO Office Sargodha to confirm the posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors of the region.

The meeting was attended by SSP RIB Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi, SP Investigation Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed and Assistant Director RPO Office Anwar-ul-hassan.

RPO Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar confirmed the posts of 28 Assistant Sub Inspectors awaiting confirmation in Sargodha Region as per the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir.

All these policemen were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector on April 23, 2018. They were confirmed in their post after two years of probation and improved service record.

RPO Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar congratulated all the confirmed policemen and expressed hope that all these policemen would perform their duties better than before.