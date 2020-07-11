28 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Saturday arrested 28 bakers (nanbais) from different localities in a crackdown against selling of under-weight roti.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq checked the weight of roti at different tandoors on Charsadda Road while AC Saddar Mohammad Sohaib Butt carried out checking on Kohat Road, said a news release issued here.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Inayatullah Khan, Shah Wazir and Kashif Jan also carried out checking in their respective areas and collectively arrested 28 bakers while those selling roti at officially fixed rates were commended.