2.8 bln saplings planted so far to protect KP from environmental pollution: Minister Forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Minister of Forests, Environment and Wildlife of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmurh Sunday said that the provincial government has planted more than 2.8 billion saplings throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held here in Urmurh Bala. The minister said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken pragmatic steps for promotion of forests and preventing environmental pollution.

He said that all the students and faculty members of the educational institutes along with members of civil societies took active part in the ongoing monsoon plantation drive in the province.

He urged people to take maximum participation in a plantation drive to achieve the goal of Clean and Green Pakistan.

He said that environmental pollution usually causes fatal diseases which could be protected with plantation, therefore, each person of the society should play its role to not only protect themselves but also future generations could be protected from the harmful effects of environmental pollution.