UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Bodies Of Overseas Pakistanis Shifted To Homes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:47 PM

28 bodies of overseas Pakistanis shifted to homes

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan received 28 dead bodies of overseas Pakistani and transported to their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan received 28 dead bodies of overseas Pakistani and transported to their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The Foundation has received 24 dead bodies at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and shifted them to their homes.

The bodies have been delivered to home districts of deceased including KP including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Dir Lower and Upper and Torghar.

The Foundation also received four bodies at Islamabad and Lahore airports and transported them to their native areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas, the foundation has been providing service of free transportation of bodies who were stuck in Saudi Arab, Malaysia and other countries due to the pandemic.

He added that the foundation is committed to serve the broken humanity in these troubled hours and would continue its services including provision of free ration, cooked food, sanitizers, masks, soaps, gloves and other lifesaving items.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Dead Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saudi Arab Swat Malaysia Dir Lakki Marwat Malakand Buner Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

5 minutes ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

38 minutes ago

Corona testing labs to be established in Dir, Chit ..

2 minutes ago

UK Oil Giant BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Amid Fall in De ..

2 minutes ago

Messi Returns to Full Training for Barcelona Ahead ..

2 minutes ago

40 pc COVID-19 ICU patients in Abbottabad recovere ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.