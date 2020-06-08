28 bodies of overseas Pakistanis shifted to homes

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan received 28 dead bodies of overseas Pakistani and transported to their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

The Foundation has received 24 dead bodies at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and shifted them to their homes.

The bodies have been delivered to home districts of deceased including KP including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Dir Lower and Upper and Torghar.

The Foundation also received four bodies at Islamabad and Lahore airports and transported them to their native areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas, the foundation has been providing service of free transportation of bodies who were stuck in Saudi Arab, Malaysia and other countries due to the pandemic.

He added that the foundation is committed to serve the broken humanity in these troubled hours and would continue its services including provision of free ration, cooked food, sanitizers, masks, soaps, gloves and other lifesaving items.