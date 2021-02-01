28 booked over attack on police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The City Tandlianwala police have registered a case against 28 persons including eight women on the charge of attacking a police party, injuring a sub-inspector (SI) and snatching motorcycle from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for getting a drug-trafficker released.

A police spokesman said that a police team conducted a raid at a house in Butt Colony and arrested an alleged drug-peddler, Shehbaz, wanted to the police in a narcotics case.

In the meantime, 20 men and eight women allegedly intercepted the police van and attacked the police party. The accused were equipped with weapons including pistols and clubs. They also opened fire and injured SI Mehndi Hasan in addition to snatching motorcycle from trainee ASI Imran.

The police party called more force after which the police succeeded in taking the alleged drug-trafficker and his two accomplices -- Rashid and Ata Mustafa -- along with weapons to the police station.