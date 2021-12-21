UrduPoint.com

28 Books For Children Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A collection of 28 colourful and exciting books was launched for the children in a three-day Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) by Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani.

The books were produced in ten Asian, MENA and African countries by RtR and translated into Sindhi language by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).

Secretary school education and Literacy department Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari was also present on the occasion.

Translators and editors of these 28 books into Sindhi included MahtabAkbar Rashdi, Attiya Dawood, Zaffar Junejo, Yasir Qazi, Zaib Nizamani and Khalid Azad.

These books were also being translated into urdu and more regional languages.

