28 challans forwarded over encroachments to court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) forwarded 28 challans over encroachments

to the court of special judicial magistrate for further action.

According to official sources here Monday, anti-encroachment teams conducted operations in residential colonies and commercial markets in islam Nagar and Allama Iqbal colony and took action against 28 shopkeepers for encroaching state lands during the last one week.

Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj supervised the operation.