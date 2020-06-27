UrduPoint.com
28 Confirmed Fake Pilot Licences To Be Terminated After Getting Cabinet Approval: Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:58 AM

28 confirmed fake pilot licences to be terminated after getting cabinet approval: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said inquiries of 28 pilots, flying with fake licences, had been completed and their flying permits would be terminated after getting approval from the Federal Cabinet in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said inquiries of 28 pilots, flying with fake licences, had been completed and their flying permits would be terminated after getting approval from the Federal Cabinet in next meeting.

"The whole inquiry process of 28 pilots, who had dubious licences, have been completed. Nine of them have confessed of having fake credentials. The licence issuing authority is Civil Aviation Authority, but the termination can only be done by the Federal Government. So, the Federal Cabinet's approval will be needed in this regard," he said here while addressing a news conference.

The minister said in all the cases, the codal formalities, including issuance of show cause notices, charge sheets and holding personal hearings, had been completed in a transparent manner.

Besides, legal experts were being consulted to initiate criminal proceedings against the fake licence holder pilots, he added.

Currently, he said, there were 860 pilots and 262 of them had suspicious licences, which they had got in the tenures of previous governments.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had not inducted any employee neither in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) nor in the Aviation Division, he added.

"This all trash is of the previous governments, starting from 2010 to the caretaker setup of 2018. The masses have given the mandate to the PTI government to clean all this mess, which requires a major surgery."/More

