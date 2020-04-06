UrduPoint.com
28 Constables Promoted Into Next Rank

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

28 Constables promoted into next rank

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer, Sargodha, Ammara Ather on Monday directed to promote 28 constables into the rank of Head Constables.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Ammara Ather has promoted 28 constables of district Sargodha into the rank of head constables during the meeting of Promotion board.

The constables who were promoted including Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Ramzan, Khurram Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Nawaz, Aslam Hayyat, Mashkoor Hussain, Imran Hamid, Bilal Ahmed,Muhammad Bilal, Amjad Pervaiz. Meesam Khan,Muhammad Waris, Zahid Abbas, Muhammad Faisel, Muhammad Asghar and others.

