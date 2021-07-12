28 cops contract COVID-19 in 11 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 emerged during last 11 days, around 6569 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, a spokesman of Sindh Police informed on Monday Twenty-three officers and personnel of Sindh Police were under treatment while 6520 have recovered from the disease,he quoted.

The spokesman confirmed that twenty-six policemen lost their lives battling against this contagious virus.

All necessary medical care was being provided to the affected cops, he further said.